Scott Mitchell Sells 915 Shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) Director Scott Mitchell sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $23,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $117,208. This represents a 16.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Western Financial Stock Up 0.1%

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 59,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,616. The company has a market capitalization of $252.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MYFW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Western Financial by 1,470.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 37.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

