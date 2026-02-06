Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Announces Earnings Results

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, FiscalAI reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.130 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Impinj’s conference call:
- Q4 revenue was $92.8M (down 3% sequential, +1% YoY) and 2025 revenue was $361.1M, while the company exited the year with record Adjusted EBITDA of $69.6M and record cash, cash equivalents and investments of $279.1M, highlighting strong profitability and liquidity despite a tough year.
- Q1 2026 guidance is weak (revenue $71M–$74M) with Endpoint IC revenue expected to decline high-teens % sequentially due to label supplier reallocations, channel inventory burn-down (roughly $5M per week), a customer product transition to a custom ASIC, and retail under-buying, and Adjusted EBITDA is guided to only $1.2M–$2.7M.
- Impinj has a custom Endpoint IC developed with its second-largest North American logistics customer that is already in production and the customer plans a full switch in 2026; Impinj retains the IP and expects this to deepen customer relationships and drive share within that account.
- Management is doubling down on a solutions strategy and Gen2X (adding an EVP for Enterprise Solutions, licensing EM Micro, and pushing Gen2X as a differentiator), which they expect to drive future Endpoint IC, reader/reader IC growth and meaningful software revenue as apparel, general merchandise SKU adoption and food rollouts accelerate.
Impinj Stock Up 1.1%
NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $153.83. 864,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 390.31 and a beta of 1.56. Impinj has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $247.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Impinj
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Impinj
Impinj News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Impinj this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results met or slightly beat consensus: GAAP EPS of $0.50 matched estimates and revenue of $92.85M modestly exceeded the Street — evidence of continued execution on core RFID sales. Impinj Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued Q1 EPS guidance ( $0.08–$0.13 ) that is above consensus (which expected a loss), implying potential near‑term per‑share improvement if revenue stabilizes. Impinj (PI) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term demand drivers remain intact — retail RFID mandates and enterprise inventory initiatives continue to expand the market opportunity, which supports medium/long‑term growth expectations even if Q1 is choppy. Impinj set to report earnings as retail mandates fuel RFID push
- Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q1 revenue guide — management guided $71M–$74M vs. consensus ~$89.7M, a large miss that directly pressures near‑term top‑line expectations and valuation. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reports Q4 In Line With Expectations But Stock Drops 18.4%
- Negative Sentiment: Management flagged a convergence of short‑term headwinds weighing on demand; those comments, combined with weak revenue guidance, triggered a sharp investor re‑rating and heavy selling volume. Impinj shares slide more than 30% as RFID-maker projects rough Q1
About Impinj
Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.
Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impinj
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.