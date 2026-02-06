Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Announces Earnings Results

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, FiscalAI reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.130 EPS.

Q4 revenue was $92.8M (down 3% sequential, +1% YoY) and 2025 revenue was $361.1M, while the company exited the year with record Adjusted EBITDA of $69.6M and record cash, cash equivalents and investments of $279.1M , highlighting strong profitability and liquidity despite a tough year.

, highlighting strong profitability and liquidity despite a tough year. Q1 2026 guidance is weak (revenue $71M–$74M) with Endpoint IC revenue expected to decline high-teens % sequentially due to label supplier reallocations, channel inventory burn-down (roughly $5M per week), a customer product transition to a custom ASIC, and retail under-buying, and Adjusted EBITDA is guided to only $1.2M–$2.7M.

Impinj has a custom Endpoint IC developed with its second-largest North American logistics customer that is already in production and the customer plans a full switch in 2026; Impinj retains the IP and expects this to deepen customer relationships and drive share within that account.

Management is doubling down on a solutions strategy and Gen2X (adding an EVP for Enterprise Solutions, licensing EM Micro, and pushing Gen2X as a differentiator), which they expect to drive future Endpoint IC, reader/reader IC growth and meaningful software revenue as apparel, general merchandise SKU adoption and food rollouts accelerate.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $153.83. 864,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 390.31 and a beta of 1.56. Impinj has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $247.06.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 672,780 shares of company stock worth $106,355,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

