Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.010-4.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Genpact also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.920-0.930 EPS.

Genpact Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,054.65. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,475 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Genpact News

Here are the key news stories impacting Genpact this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance and dividend — Genpact set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.01 (above the ~$3.77 consensus) and Q1 EPS of $0.92–$0.93 (above consensus). Management also announced a 10% increase to the quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow. Press Release

Raised guidance and dividend — Genpact set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.01 (above the ~$3.77 consensus) and Q1 EPS of $0.92–$0.93 (above consensus). Management also announced a 10% increase to the quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and segment strength — Full‑year 2025 net revenue rose ~6.6% to $5.08B with notable growth in Advanced Technology Solutions and Data‑Tech‑AI, supporting the company’s strategy toward higher‑value offerings. Press Release

Revenue and segment strength — Full‑year 2025 net revenue rose ~6.6% to $5.08B with notable growth in Advanced Technology Solutions and Data‑Tech‑AI, supporting the company’s strategy toward higher‑value offerings. Positive Sentiment: Beat on adjusted metrics — Some outlets report Genpact beat Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS expectations (Zacks / Yahoo), a factor that investors who focus on adjusted results may view favorably. Zacks: Q4 Beat Yahoo: Q4 Beat

Beat on adjusted metrics — Some outlets report Genpact beat Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS expectations (Zacks / Yahoo), a factor that investors who focus on adjusted results may view favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate and technical setup — Recent commentary highlights a sharp share‑price decline and questions about valuation after the slide; some analysts see oversold technical conditions that could prompt a rebound. Valuation Check Zacks: Oversold

Valuation debate and technical setup — Recent commentary highlights a sharp share‑price decline and questions about valuation after the slide; some analysts see oversold technical conditions that could prompt a rebound. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS discrepancy — Some reports cite a Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82, below consensus, creating confusion between GAAP and adjusted figures; that divergence likely weighed on investor sentiment and contributed to the intraday sell‑off. Company Release / Financials

Reported EPS discrepancy — Some reports cite a Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82, below consensus, creating confusion between GAAP and adjusted figures; that divergence likely weighed on investor sentiment and contributed to the intraday sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: Recent heavy selling pressure — The stock has fallen sharply in recent weeks, and the high intraday volume suggests some investors are reducing exposure amid macro/sector rotation and mixed headline interpretation. Zacks: Technical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.