QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.450-2.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from QUALCOMM’s conference call:

Record fiscal Q1 results — total revenue of $12.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $3.50 , with record QCT revenue of $10.6 billion driven by flagship handsets and strength in automotive and IoT.

and non-GAAP EPS of , with record QCT revenue of driven by flagship handsets and strength in automotive and IoT. Qualcomm warns the handset industry will be constrained by memory availability and rising DRAM prices as capacity shifts to HBM for AI data centers, causing OEMs to cut chipset inventory and guiding Q2 handset revenues at roughly $6 billion .

. Strong automotive and IoT momentum — QCT automotive revenue reached a record $1.1 billion (up 15% YoY), Qualcomm signed a letter of intent with Volkswagen Group , reported 10 Snapdragon Elite design wins, and expects Q2 automotive growth >35% YoY.

(up 15% YoY), Qualcomm signed a letter of intent with , reported 10 Snapdragon Elite design wins, and expects Q2 automotive growth >35% YoY. Progress on data-center strategy and roadmap — completed acquisitions of Alphawave and Ventana , advancing a RISC-V CPU and a power-efficient inference/memory architecture with encouraging hyperscaler engagements and expected revenue contributions starting in fiscal 2027.

and , advancing a RISC-V CPU and a power-efficient inference/memory architecture with encouraging hyperscaler engagements and expected revenue contributions starting in fiscal 2027. Shareholder returns — Qualcomm returned $3.6 billion this quarter, including $2.6 billion in share repurchases and $949 million in dividends.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,482. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 786,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 233.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 371,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 260,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — QCOM reported $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, topping EPS and roughly matching revenue consensus, showing resilience in core handset and licensing businesses. Earnings report

Q1 results beat expectations — QCOM reported $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, topping EPS and roughly matching revenue consensus, showing resilience in core handset and licensing businesses. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth drivers remain: management highlighted expansion beyond handsets (Open RAN, AI, automotive/data-center opportunities) and analysts point to strong cash flow that supports buybacks/dividends. Business expansion article

Longer-term growth drivers remain: management highlighted expansion beyond handsets (Open RAN, AI, automotive/data-center opportunities) and analysts point to strong cash flow that supports buybacks/dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Street ratings are mixed but tilted toward buys — MarketBeat shows 11 buys, 7 holds and 2 sells among 20 brokers, implying varied near-term views. Analyst consensus

Street ratings are mixed but tilted toward buys — MarketBeat shows 11 buys, 7 holds and 2 sells among 20 brokers, implying varied near-term views. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and materials available for detail — investors can review the transcript and slides to parse segment-level trends and management commentary. Earnings call transcript

Earnings call and materials available for detail — investors can review the transcript and slides to parse segment-level trends and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Cautionary Q2 guidance — QCOM issued EPS guidance of $2.45–$2.65 and revenue guidance $10.2B–$11.0B, below consensus (EPS ~2.66; revenue ~$11.1B), signalling near-term weakness tied to handset inventory and memory constraints. Guidance and memory shortage

Cautionary Q2 guidance — QCOM issued EPS guidance of $2.45–$2.65 and revenue guidance $10.2B–$11.0B, below consensus (EPS ~2.66; revenue ~$11.1B), signalling near-term weakness tied to handset inventory and memory constraints. Negative Sentiment: Memory-chip shortage is the proximate cause of the sell-off — analysts and management said limited memory supply will suppress smartphone shipments and chipset demand, prompting the market reaction and pressuring peers like Arm. Market reaction coverage

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

