Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF $IVES

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVES. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF alerts:

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Down 4.8%

IVES opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $968.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.