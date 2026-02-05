10,309 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Bought by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $576.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.60 and its 200 day moving average is $328.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

