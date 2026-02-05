3,068 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Bought by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 237.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 127,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,008.28. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $396,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,058,177.30. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,395 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.54. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.51 and a 12 month high of $174.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

