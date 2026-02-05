iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is Titleist Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,960 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.