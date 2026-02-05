ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires 89,402 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2,793.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $56,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Glj Research increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.19.

Baird upgraded GEV from Hold to Strong-Buy, saying overcapacity concerns look less likely — that upgrade is driving bullish analyst sentiment and likely lifted the stock.

Market reaction: coverage notes GEV shares were trading notably higher following the Baird upgrade, indicating the upgrade had immediate impact on investor demand.

Business momentum: analysts and media point to rising data-center orders and a growing backlog (reported backlog ~$150B) as drivers of longer-term revenue visibility and demand for GEV's power equipment.

GEV completed a $2.6B multi‑tranche senior notes offering (various coupons) and says net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including financing the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Prolec GE — this funds a strategic bolt-on but increases debt levels.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $745.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.75. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $795.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

