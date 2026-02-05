Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

