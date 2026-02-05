Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 3,398 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8,712.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.63.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,106.64. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,637 shares of company stock worth $5,331,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $413.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $436.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

