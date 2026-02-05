IMC Chicago LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 155.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,070,000. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

