Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 31.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital set a $481.67 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $338.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $328.00 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.45 and its 200-day moving average is $418.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Ferrari made a key technical hiring in an F1 backroom reshuffle — a move investors view as supportive for on-track performance, which matters for brand halo, sponsorship revenue and long‑term desirability of road cars. Ferrari makes key technical signing amid F1 backroom reshuffle

Zacks Research upgraded RACE from "strong sell" to "hold", removing a negative rating and reducing near‑term downside pressure from the analyst community. Analyst upgrades can support the stock by encouraging hold/buy flows and lowering immediate sell-side momentum. Zacks.com

Ferrari is scheduled/expected to post its upcoming quarterly earnings (timing noted by market writeups); earnings delivery can create short‑term volatility around results and guidance. Ferrari (RACE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Comparative coverage versus other auto/tech stocks is circulating but provides limited immediate impact on RACE fundamentals; useful for investors reweighting within autos. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) vs. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Critical Contrast

A Zacks preview notes Ferrari's earnings are expected to grow but argues the company lacks the setup for an earnings beat this quarter — a view that could weigh on the stock if results disappoint relative to consensus. Ferrari (RACE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Featured Stories

