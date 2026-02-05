BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,468 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Some investors/analysts flag a potential buying opportunity because PYPL is deeply oversold after the sell‑off; contrarian pieces and technical analyses argue support levels could attract buyers. Should You Buy The Dip In PayPal Stock?

Some investors/analysts flag a potential buying opportunity because PYPL is deeply oversold after the sell‑off; contrarian pieces and technical analyses argue support levels could attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: A handful of firms kept constructive views (or less bearish stances) despite cuts to targets, arguing PayPal’s cash flow, buyback capacity and long‑term position in payments give upside if execution restores growth. Analyst notes and reiterations

A handful of firms kept constructive views (or less bearish stances) despite cuts to targets, arguing PayPal’s cash flow, buyback capacity and long‑term position in payments give upside if execution restores growth. Neutral Sentiment: Board appointed Enrique Lores (former HP CEO and PayPal board chair) as incoming CEO (effective March 1) with Jamie Miller interim — a major leadership shift whose impact is uncertain: it may reassure some investors but also signals the board’s dissatisfaction with past execution. PayPal Appoints Enrique Lores as CEO

Board appointed Enrique Lores (former HP CEO and PayPal board chair) as incoming CEO (effective March 1) with Jamie Miller interim — a major leadership shift whose impact is uncertain: it may reassure some investors but also signals the board’s dissatisfaction with past execution. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal announced a modest quarterly dividend (small yield) — positive for income‑seeking holders but unlikely to move the stock materially given current execution concerns.

PayPal announced a modest quarterly dividend (small yield) — positive for income‑seeking holders but unlikely to move the stock materially given current execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations (adjusted EPS $1.23 vs. ~$1.29 est.; revenue ~$8.68B vs. ~$8.8B) and management lowered near‑term profit guidance for 2026 — the primary catalyst for the price decline. Q4 results and call

Q4 results missed expectations (adjusted EPS $1.23 vs. ~$1.29 est.; revenue ~$8.68B vs. ~$8.8B) and management lowered near‑term profit guidance for 2026 — the primary catalyst for the price decline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts cut price targets or downgraded ratings after the quarter and CEO change, increasing sell pressure and reducing near‑term institutional support. Analyst downgrades and price‑target changes

Multiple analysts cut price targets or downgraded ratings after the quarter and CEO change, increasing sell pressure and reducing near‑term institutional support. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/legal risk rose: several law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations probing the gap between prior outlooks and results, adding uncertainty and potential headline risk. Securities investigation notice

Shareholder/legal risk rose: several law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations probing the gap between prior outlooks and results, adding uncertainty and potential headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism from former PayPal leaders and commentary about slowing branded‑checkout and transactions‑per‑account growth have amplified concerns that PayPal’s core growth engine is stalling. Former exec criticism

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PYPL stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

