EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,340,737 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 1,945,398 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 432,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.50.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,884.87. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $97,379.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,475.08. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,612. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in EverQuote by 595.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting EverQuote

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Zacks raised multiple near‑term EPS forecasts (Q1‑2026, Q2‑2026, Q3‑2026 and Q1 & Q3‑2027) and nudged FY‑2027 higher to $2.03 — a sign analysts see improving profitability into 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Strong‑Buy” rating on EVER, which supports a constructive medium‑term view but doesn’t guarantee immediate upside. Zacks rating — MarketBeat

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

