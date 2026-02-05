Eric Meurice Sells 750 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,285. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 163.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $103.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.66%. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 81.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after buying an additional 851,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 819,575 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 600,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 435,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

