Catizen (CATI) Price Hits $0.0446 on Top Exchanges

Catizen (CATI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Catizen has a total market cap of $17.73 million and $4.27 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catizen has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen launched on September 20th, 2024. Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,843,124 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 397,843,124 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.04532827 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $3,873,342.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

