Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.000-11.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $270.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $291.75. 725,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,140. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.36. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $293.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $124,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

