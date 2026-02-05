Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

MARUY traded down $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $344.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $358.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.36.

MARUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marubeni in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

