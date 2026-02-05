Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.71 and last traded at $149.7130, with a volume of 172918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.82.

Key Headlines Impacting Globe Life

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Globe Life Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 19.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,317,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,943.24. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,442,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

