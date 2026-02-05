Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.16. 320,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,317. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $180.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,098.55. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 203.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

