PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 33.3% increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PC Connection has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PC Connection has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.83. 54,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $702.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.49 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat — CNXN reported $0.91 GAAP EPS vs. the $0.86 consensus, which is the main immediate catalyst lifting the stock. PC Connection (CNXN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

EPS beat — CNXN reported $0.91 GAAP EPS vs. the $0.86 consensus, which is the main immediate catalyst lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.20 (33.3% increase), payable March 6 (ex-div Feb 17). This raises income visibility and signals confidence in cash flow. (Dividend yield ≈ 1.3%).

Dividend raised — the board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.20 (33.3% increase), payable March 6 (ex-div Feb 17). This raises income visibility and signals confidence in cash flow. (Dividend yield ≈ 1.3%). Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth push — management is highlighting expanded AI-enabled solutions and a target of ~200 bps market outperformance for 2026, which supports a favorable growth narrative if execution follows. Connection targets 200 basis point market outperformance in 2026 with expanded AI-enabled solutions

Strategic growth push — management is highlighting expanded AI-enabled solutions and a target of ~200 bps market outperformance for 2026, which supports a favorable growth narrative if execution follows. Neutral Sentiment: Full results and call materials available — the company filed the press release and earnings call transcript; review management commentary for forward guidance and margin drivers to judge sustainability. PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full results and call materials available — the company filed the press release and earnings call transcript; review management commentary for forward guidance and margin drivers to judge sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and slim margins — revenue came in at $702.9M vs. ~$735.5M expected, and net margin was modest (~2.9%). The revenue miss tempers the EPS beat and could limit upside if top-line recovery or margin expansion isn’t evident in guidance. Connection (CNXN) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

PC Connection, Inc (NASDAQ: CNXN), now operating under the trade name Connection, is a value-added provider of information technology solutions founded in 1982 and headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The company offers a broad portfolio of hardware and software products sourced from leading technology vendors, alongside professional services designed to help organizations design, deploy and maintain IT environments.

Connection’s product offerings encompass desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems, networking and cybersecurity solutions, as well as cloud and virtualization technologies.

