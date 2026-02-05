Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $10.40. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 3,310 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 188.20%. The business had revenue of $794.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.86 million.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. operates as one of the leading manufacturers of personal care and paper‐based products in Mexico. As a locally managed subsidiary of the global Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of consumer staples designed for everyday use, ranging from facial and bathroom tissue to diapers and feminine care items.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Kleenex and Scott for tissue products, Huggies for baby care, Kotex for feminine hygiene and Depend for adult incontinence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.