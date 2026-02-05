Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.17, but opened at $49.99. Hut 8 shares last traded at $46.0160, with a volume of 3,249,428 shares traded.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.35 and a beta of 4.42.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 116.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hut 8 by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

