Stacks (STX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.61 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $287.77 million and approximately $35.61 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,814,570,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

