Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HSBC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $160.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Emerson Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat EPS estimates and company raised FY‑2026 guidance — Emerson reported $1.46 EPS vs. $1.41 consensus, revenue roughly in line, and raised its FY EPS range to $6.40–$6.55 (raised the floor). Management cited strong automation demand and AI‑enabled product adoption as drivers. Emerson lifts profit forecast floor

Q1 results beat EPS estimates and company raised FY‑2026 guidance — Emerson reported $1.46 EPS vs. $1.41 consensus, revenue roughly in line, and raised its FY EPS range to $6.40–$6.55 (raised the floor). Management cited strong automation demand and AI‑enabled product adoption as drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pushed up targets and ratings — several shops raised price targets (Citigroup, RBC) and reiterated positive views, signaling buy‑side support and more upside in estimates. RBC raises price target

Analysts pushed up targets and ratings — several shops raised price targets (Citigroup, RBC) and reiterated positive views, signaling buy‑side support and more upside in estimates. Positive Sentiment: Large retail/institutional call buying — unusually heavy call‑option activity was reported, which often signals bullish positioning ahead of further upside. (Intraday options volume note)

Large retail/institutional call buying — unusually heavy call‑option activity was reported, which often signals bullish positioning ahead of further upside. (Intraday options volume note) Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Emerson announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share (payable March 10), supporting income investor interest. PR Newswire: Q1 results & dividend

Dividend declared — Emerson announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share (payable March 10), supporting income investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue largely in line — top‑line came in close to expectations; growth is present but not significantly above consensus, leaving upside tied to margin and execution. Q1 highlights

Revenue largely in line — top‑line came in close to expectations; growth is present but not significantly above consensus, leaving upside tied to margin and execution. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guide slightly below Street — Emerson guided Q2 to $1.50–$1.55 vs. about $1.56 consensus, a modest shortfall that could cap near‑term upside if investors focus on the miss. Company press release / slide deck

Q2 EPS guide slightly below Street — Emerson guided Q2 to $1.50–$1.55 vs. about $1.56 consensus, a modest shortfall that could cap near‑term upside if investors focus on the miss. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgraded EMR from Buy to Hold despite a $170 target — one large shop trimmed its stance, which could weigh on sentiment even as other firms raised targets. Benzinga note

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.