GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. GN Store Nord had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

GN Store Nord Stock Down 12.5%

GNNDY stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 1,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. GN Store Nord has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded GN Store Nord to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GN Store Nord Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

