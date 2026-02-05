Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $22.43. Sirius XM shares last traded at $22.8560, with a volume of 9,569,280 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 214.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 47.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

