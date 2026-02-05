Toncoin Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $137.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00001964 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,153,281,217 coins and its circulating supply is 2,436,605,001 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,153,260,409.34975729 with 2,436,586,154.90871464 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38102301 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 854 active market(s) with $129,865,506.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

