Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.8110, with a volume of 398377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

