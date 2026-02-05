NULS Price Down 85.4% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 85.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $78.28 thousand and approximately $654.44 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
NULS Profile
NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 133,444,356 coins and its circulating supply is 114,241,392 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
