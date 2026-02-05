NULS Price Down 85.4% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 85.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $78.28 thousand and approximately $654.44 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 133,444,356 coins and its circulating supply is 114,241,392 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

