Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.02 and last traded at $128.89, with a volume of 30520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.63.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.16% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,722.50. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Brink’s by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

