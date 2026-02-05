Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21,474,836.47 and last traded at $64.3410, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

About Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

