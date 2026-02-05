Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALT. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,714,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5,521.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 588,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after buying an additional 577,721 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 529,782 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,072,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after acquiring an additional 360,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 494,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 314,895 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of BALT stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.