Strs Ohio Sells 31,212 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,212 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kemper were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,783,000 after purchasing an additional 726,295 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 19.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,508,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,026,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Kemper by 54.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 536,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after buying an additional 188,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 1,420.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair lowered Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kemper to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $56.67.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $72.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Key Kemper News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kemper this week:

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

