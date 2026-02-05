Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 1,461,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.73). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,723,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 40.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

