Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 1,461,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.73). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.71%.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,723,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 40.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

