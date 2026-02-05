Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.62%. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.130-2.330 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.4%

ARW traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $141.72. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $102.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

