Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

TPR traded up $13.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $1,970,550.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,422.65. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,982,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,062.88. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Tapestry beat Q2 estimates — reported $2.69 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.20 and revenue of $2.50B (+14% YoY) vs. ~$2.29B, signaling stronger holiday demand and margin leverage. Tapestry press release

Tapestry beat Q2 estimates — reported $2.69 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.20 and revenue of $2.50B (+14% YoY) vs. ~$2.29B, signaling stronger holiday demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY26 guidance to $6.40–$6.45 EPS and higher revenue guidance (~$7.8B), well above prior consensus, giving investors clearer upside to estimates. Reuters: Tapestry lifts annual forecasts

Management raised FY26 guidance to $6.40–$6.45 EPS and higher revenue guidance (~$7.8B), well above prior consensus, giving investors clearer upside to estimates. Positive Sentiment: Coach (notably the Tabby handbag) drove the outperformance and was called out as the growth engine for the quarter, helping offset softness elsewhere. This brand-level strength is the primary catalyst for the rally. SchaeffersResearch: Coach sales surge

Coach (notably the Tabby handbag) drove the outperformance and was called out as the growth engine for the quarter, helping offset softness elsewhere. This brand-level strength is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Street reaction: firms boosted targets (e.g., Evercore ISI raised its price target to $150), supporting further upside from analysts’ upgrades. Evercore raises price target

Street reaction: firms boosted targets (e.g., Evercore ISI raised its price target to $150), supporting further upside from analysts’ upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q2 earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for details on channel, regional and margin drivers for the quarter. Investors can use these to assess sustainability of the beat. Earnings call transcript

Full Q2 earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for details on channel, regional and margin drivers for the quarter. Investors can use these to assess sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Kate Spade sales declined in the quarter — management noted the Coach strength offset declines at Kate Spade, which remains a watch item for growth consistency across the portfolio. WSJ: Coach sales surge; Kate Spade declines

Kate Spade sales declined in the quarter — management noted the Coach strength offset declines at Kate Spade, which remains a watch item for growth consistency across the portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage: TPR’s forward P/E is elevated and the company has meaningful leverage on the balance sheet — investors should weigh growth vs. current valuation and margin sustainability when sizing positions.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

