AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.970-3.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.50.

Shares of ABBV opened at $217.04 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average of $219.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

