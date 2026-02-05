Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $280.91 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $280,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.19.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird upgraded GEV from Hold to Strong-Buy, saying overcapacity concerns look less likely — that upgrade is driving bullish analyst sentiment and likely lifted the stock. Baird upgrades GE Vernova

Baird upgraded GEV from Hold to Strong-Buy, saying overcapacity concerns look less likely — that upgrade is driving bullish analyst sentiment and likely lifted the stock. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes GEV shares were trading notably higher following the Baird upgrade, indicating the upgrade had immediate impact on investor demand. GE Vernova Trading Higher After Upgrade

Market reaction: coverage notes GEV shares were trading notably higher following the Baird upgrade, indicating the upgrade had immediate impact on investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Business momentum: analysts and media point to rising data-center orders and a growing backlog (reported backlog ~$150B) as drivers of longer-term revenue visibility and demand for GEV’s power equipment. Fool: Energy Stock Momentum

Business momentum: analysts and media point to rising data-center orders and a growing backlog (reported backlog ~$150B) as drivers of longer-term revenue visibility and demand for GEV’s power equipment. Neutral Sentiment: GEV completed a $2.6B multi‑tranche senior notes offering (various coupons) and says net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including financing the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Prolec GE — this funds a strategic bolt-on but increases debt levels. BusinessWire: Senior Notes Offering

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $745.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $663.44 and a 200-day moving average of $626.75. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $795.50. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.