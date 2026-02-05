Insider Selling: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) CFO Sells 29,672 Shares of Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) CFO Vincent Morales sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,875. The trade was a 51.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $124.81. 1,309,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,549. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walnut Level Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 526,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,863,000 after buying an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

