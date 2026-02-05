Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.540-4.540 EPS.

Clear Eyes supply is improving sequentially and management expects further progress in Q4 and through calendar 2026 after acquiring Pillar Five and installing a new high-speed line , which should enable internal production, SKU expansion and renewed marketing support.

Q3 revenue of declined ~2.4% YoY (2.2% ex-FX) and adjusted EPS slipped to , driven primarily by Clear Eyes supply constraints and category softness in analgesics and cough & cold. Strong cash generation (YTD free cash flow of $208.8 million , +12.9%) underpins disciplined capital allocation: the company closed the ~ $110 million Pillar Five deal and repurchased > $150 million of shares (~5% of outstanding), while maintaining net debt of ~ $1 billion (leverage ~2.6x).

Strong cash generation (YTD free cash flow of , +12.9%) underpins disciplined capital allocation: the company closed the ~ Pillar Five deal and repurchased > of shares (~5% of outstanding), while maintaining net debt of ~ (leverage ~2.6x). Management narrowed fiscal 2026 guidance to about $1.1 billion in revenue and ~$4.54 adjusted EPS, expects Q4 adjusted gross margin ~57%, A&M just under 14% of sales and full-year G&A just over 10%, and will provide more 2027 detail on the May call.

Shares of PBH traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 452,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,745. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $43,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

