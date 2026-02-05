Insider Buying: Greif (NYSE:GEF) EVP Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.22 per share, with a total value of $17,844.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,873.18. The trade was a 4.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bala Sathyanarayanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greif alerts:

On Thursday, February 5th, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 10,838 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $811,766.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 2,499 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $180,652.71.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 100 shares of Greif stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $8,769.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 7,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $466,340.00.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. 206,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,044. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Greif by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Greif by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 23,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.