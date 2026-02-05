Best Green Energy Stocks To Consider – February 5th

NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing, enabling, or supporting low‑carbon and renewable energy — for example solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and cleantech equipment makers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the energy transition and potential long‑term growth and environmental impact, but they can be more sensitive than broad-market equities to policy changes, commodity prices, and technology risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.
NWTN (NWTN)
NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Nuvve (NVVE)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE
NWTN (NWTNW)
NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW
See Also
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in February 2026
- ENPH Stock Soars 50% on Earnings Beat—Is It a Data Center Play?
- AbbVie’s Prognosis: The February Dip Looks Like a Buy Signal
- Pepsi Pops as Investors Take Notice of Key Strategic Initiatives
- With New CEOs, Is Walmart or Target the Better Buy Going Forward?
- The Metabolic Split: Why Eli Lilly Soars as Novo Stumbles