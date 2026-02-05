Gary Staley Sells 24,237 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Staley sold 24,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 3.2%

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,422. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -140.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Viavi Solutions last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat expectations (EPS surprise, revenue +36% YoY) and analysts have raised near-term estimates, supporting investor confidence. Read More.

Q4 results and guidance beat expectations (EPS surprise, revenue +36% YoY) and analysts have raised near-term estimates, supporting investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers have lifted price targets and buy ratings recently (Needham, Rosenblatt, Susquehanna, Argus), helping fuel upward re-rating. Read More.

Several brokers have lifted price targets and buy ratings recently (Needham, Rosenblatt, Susquehanna, Argus), helping fuel upward re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum coverage and technical strength (fresh 52-week/highs and a >30% one‑week move) attract momentum and quant flows that can amplify gains. Read More.

Momentum coverage and technical strength (fresh 52-week/highs and a >30% one‑week move) attract momentum and quant flows that can amplify gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation over recent quarters (multiple hedge funds and asset managers increasing positions) provides a structural bid under the stock. Read More.

Large institutional accumulation over recent quarters (multiple hedge funds and asset managers increasing positions) provides a structural bid under the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market comp/watchlist pieces list VIAV as a potential value/momentum candidate — useful for idea generation but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Market comp/watchlist pieces list VIAV as a potential value/momentum candidate — useful for idea generation but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week: CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares (~$26.48 avg), SVP Gary Staley sold multiple blocks (~$25.9 avg) and EVP Paul McNab sold 4,638 shares — large, disclosed sales that may temper sentiment or trigger short-term profit-taking. SEC/filings: Read More. Read More. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Read More

