XPO (NYSE:XPO) Announces Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. XPO had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from XPO’s conference call:

Strong Q4 results — company-wide Adjusted EBITDA of $312M and adjusted EPS of $0.88, with North American LTL adjusted operating income of $181M and a 180 bps improvement in LTL operating ratio; XPO says LTL margin has expanded ~590 bps since 2022.

— company-wide Adjusted EBITDA of $312M and adjusted EPS of $0.88, with North American LTL adjusted operating income of $181M and a 180 bps improvement in LTL operating ratio; XPO says LTL margin has expanded ~590 bps since 2022. Pricing and mix gains — full-year yield excluding fuel grew ~6% and revenue per shipment improved for the 12th consecutive quarter, helped by expansion in local customers (now ~25% of revenue) and premium services (~12%).

— full-year yield excluding fuel grew ~6% and revenue per shipment improved for the 12th consecutive quarter, helped by expansion in local customers (now ~25% of revenue) and premium services (~12%). Productivity and tech-driven cost savings — productivity improved ~1.5 pts in 2025 (over 2 pts in H2), purchased transportation fell to a record 5.1% of miles, and XPO is scaling in-house AI route optimization (rolling to ~50% of service centers) targeting meaningful P&D and linehaul cost reductions.

— productivity improved ~1.5 pts in 2025 (over 2 pts in H2), purchased transportation fell to a record 5.1% of miles, and XPO is scaling in-house AI route optimization (rolling to ~50% of service centers) targeting meaningful P&D and linehaul cost reductions. Balance sheet and capital allocation — operating cash flow $226M in Q4, year-end liquidity $910M, net leverage 2.4x; management expects accelerated free cash flow in 2026 to fund increased share repurchases and debt paydown (2026 CapEx guide $500–$600M).

— operating cash flow $226M in Q4, year-end liquidity $910M, net leverage 2.4x; management expects accelerated free cash flow in 2026 to fund increased share repurchases and debt paydown (2026 CapEx guide $500–$600M). Volume weakness and cyclicality risk — shipments and tonnage were down year-over-year (Q4 shipments/day down 1.6%, weight/shipment down 3%, tonnage/day down 4.5%), reflecting industrial softness and leaving performance sensitive to demand recovery despite company-level share gains.

XPO stock traded up $8.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.18. 5,426,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,810. XPO has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $200.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in XPO by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 35.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

