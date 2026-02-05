Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) and Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) and Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netskope and Doximity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netskope $538.27 million 8.56 -$354.51 million ($0.10) -117.20 Doximity $621.33 million 10.00 $223.18 million $1.26 26.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Netskope. Netskope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Netskope and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netskope N/A N/A N/A Doximity 40.72% 24.63% 21.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netskope and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netskope 1 1 15 1 2.89 Doximity 0 2 2 3 3.14

Netskope currently has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 127.87%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.62%. Given Netskope’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Netskope is more favorable than Doximity.

Summary

Doximity beats Netskope on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era. Organizations rely on our Netskope One platform to provide profound contextual intelligence into their data and digital interactions, securing them with precision, without sacrificing the digital experience. We leverage our patented technologies to enable dynamic, granular context-aware policies that allow us to protect sensitive data, stop threats, support regulatory compliance, and elevate the digital experience. By converging advanced security and modern networking capabilities with deep analytics, based on our analysis of IDC data, we believe our unified solution addresses a large total addressable market that is projected to reach $138.9 billion by 2028, growing at a 16.8% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) from 2024 to 2028, providing us with a sustained and durable opportunity. We believe we are in the early days of addressing the nascent market opportunity for AI security that we project will grow to $30.8 billion by 2028, contributing an incremental $9.9 billion to our estimated total addressable market by 2028. Organizations today operate in a digital landscape that is heterogeneous and highly connected. It is comprised of globally dispersed users and non-human entities such as devices, applications, automated systems, and AI agents that interact with each other and a plethora of managed and unmanaged Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) applications, websites, AI, private applications, and other ecosystem applications across data centers and private and public clouds. With this new digital landscape, enterprises need a security and networking platform that can handle these far more complex, distributed, and dynamic sets of connections-all with more advanced security measures-to keep the organization, its people, and its data safe. The substrate for this digital landscape is the modern internet. No longer just a collection of static web pages of the 2000-2010 era, it is dynamic, interactive, and data-rich, and powered by the cloud and AI. In addition, continuously evolving technologies, such as AI, are voraciously consuming organizational data but also generating it at unprecedented scale. This data is increasingly spread across the cloud and shadow IT systems and accessed by human and non-human entities worldwide, beyond locked down on-premises corporate IT environments. Data is the lifeblood of modern organizations, but protecting it and the broader organization has never been more difficult. Meanwhile, cyber adversaries are leveraging cloud and AI technologies to launch widespread and sophisticated attacks. Ransomware-as-a-Service groups have emerged, deploying an onslaught of rapidly morphing attack campaigns. Nefarious actors trick victims into executing commands that infect their machine with malware, such as the LummaStealer campaign that transpired in early 2025. AI advances have armed attackers with new tools, such as deepfakes, to steal data for financial gain, espionage, or digital warfare. Organizations also face significant compliance risk from constantly growing security and data privacy regulations. Legacy appliance-based and first-generation cloud security solutions were designed for a legacy internet and data footprint, where simple rules-based threat detection and block-or-allow policies were sufficient. Moreover, traditional corporate networks were not designed to support the scale, flexibility, performance, and advanced security that is essential in the cloud and AI era. This frustrates users and creates an untenable situation for organizations, forcing them to trade performance for security, or vice versa. In many cases, users may be allowed to directly access an application without security to avoid a bad user experience. The fragmented nature of these legacy solutions, and the way they were architected, fundamentally limits their ability to address the complex and continuously evolving security and networking challenges that are the new reality for organizations. These tradeoffs hurt security, limit resilience and performance, create greater regulatory risk, and increase operational costs. Architecture is critical when addressing these challenges. Our Netskope One platform uses a unique architecture built from the ground up as a unified platform with a converged security, network, and analytics technology stack that runs on our NewEdge global private cloud network (“NewEdge network”) to deliver highly secure and performant digital interactions. Our Netskope One platform deeply understands the dynamic “language” of the modern internet. This means enabling real-time contextual visibility into, and control over, an organization’s traffic. For example, our Netskope One platform sees if a user is entering sensitive corporate data into a prompt of a personal instance of an application such as Google Gemini or ChatGPT and then coaches or re-directs them towards the corporate instance-in real-time. This sophisticated contextual awareness is critical for safely enabling the widespread adoption of cloud and AI tools that drive business innovation and productivity today. Our Netskope One platform leverages our proprietary AI models to detect, classify, track, and control sensitive data no matter where it is or how it is being used, stop threats no matter where they originate, and improve the digital experience globally whether a human or non-human entity is involved. We solve organizations’ security versus performance tradeoff challenges with our NewEdge network, which is comprised of more than 120 full-compute edge data centers in more than 75 regions, with all of our capabilities available for every customer in every data center. Architected to deliver advanced security capabilities as close to the end user as possible, our NewEdge network greatly reduces the need to re-route traffic back and forth between data centers and provides a seamless, resilient user experience across locations and devices. This enables blazing fast traffic on-ramps and processing and optimized access to critical business applications and content. Our customers rely on us to protect their sensitive data, stop threats, accelerate their digital interactions, and deliver significantly higher operational simplicity. They include some of the largest and most complex organizations around the world and across industries. As of July 31, 2025, we had 4,317 customers, a 21% year-over-year increase from 3,571 customers as of July 31, 2024. As of July 31, 2025, more than 30% of the Fortune 100 and approximately 18% of the Forbes Global 2000 were our customers. As the digital and threat landscape continues to evolve, we have grown rapidly since our inception. Our Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) increased 33% year-over-year to $707 million as of July 31, 2025, compared to $531 million as of July 31, 2024. We have achieved strong retention metrics, as evidenced by our dollar-based net retention rate (“NRR”), which increased to 118% as of July 31, 2025, compared to 113% as of July 31, 2024. In addition, our dollar-based gross retention rate (“GRR”) increased to 96% as of July 31, 2025, compared to 95% as of July 31, 2024. In recent periods, we have invested in research and development to drive rapid innovation, leveraging our core platform to serve our customers’ needs and further strengthen our technology leadership. We have also invested in expanding our salesforce and channel partners to pursue attractive growth opportunities both domestically and internationally. Netskope is built to scale. Our principal executive offices are located in Santa Clara, California.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

