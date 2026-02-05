Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Intercontinental Exchange’s conference call:

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Record 2025 financials: Adjusted EPS hit $6.95 (+14%), net revenue was a record $9.9B (+6%), adjusted operating income $6B, and adjusted free cash flow $4.2B, enabling $1.3B of buybacks, a 6% dividend increase and leverage reduced to ~3.0x.

Adjusted EPS hit $6.95 (+14%), net revenue was a record $9.9B (+6%), adjusted operating income $6B, and adjusted free cash flow $4.2B, enabling $1.3B of buybacks, a 6% dividend increase and leverage reduced to ~3.0x. Strong fourth-quarter and early-2026 momentum in exchanges and derivatives — Q4 net revenue $2.5B (+7%), exchange Q4 revenue $1.4B (+9%), record futures/options volumes and January monthly volumes up ~23%, with open interest materially higher in energy and rates.

Strong fourth-quarter and early-2026 momentum in exchanges and derivatives — Q4 net revenue $2.5B (+7%), exchange Q4 revenue $1.4B (+9%), record futures/options volumes and January monthly volumes up ~23%, with open interest materially higher in energy and rates. Fixed Income & Data Services drove record recurring revenue ($507M, +7%) and record index AUM ($794B, +20%); management expects mid-single-digit recurring growth in 2026 while leveraging data, connectivity and AI-enabled products.

Fixed Income & Data Services drove record recurring revenue ($507M, +7%) and record index AUM ($794B, +20%); management expects mid-single-digit recurring growth in 2026 while leveraging data, connectivity and AI-enabled products. Mortgage Technology shows improvement (Q4 revenue $532M, transaction revenue +20%) and integration progress (annualized Black Knight synergies ~$230M exiting 2025; now targeting $275M by 2028), but headwinds remain from lower Encompass minimums and some client attrition; 2026 guidance is low- to mid-single-digit growth.

Mortgage Technology shows improvement (Q4 revenue $532M, transaction revenue +20%) and integration progress (annualized Black Knight synergies ~$230M exiting 2025; now targeting $275M by 2028), but headwinds remain from lower Encompass minimums and some client attrition; 2026 guidance is low- to mid-single-digit growth. Strategic investments and new initiatives: 2026 CapEx guidance $740–$790M (AI infrastructure and data centers), SEC-cleared U.S. cash-treasury clearing service and plans to pursue NYSE tokenized securities under existing law, positioning ICE for structural market shifts.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $314,231.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,787.20. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.