Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39), FiscalAI reports. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.050-6.350 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Bristol Myers Squibb’s conference call:
- Growth portfolio momentum — Growth portfolio revenue rose ~15% in Q4 and 17% for FY2025, with Opdualag, Breyanzi and Camzyos each >$1B and Reblozyl >$2B, and those newer products nearly offset a ~ $4B decline in the legacy portfolio.
- Data-rich pipeline in 2026 — BMS expects top-line registrational readouts for six potential new products and >10 pivotal readouts this year (examples: Milvexian, Admilparant, Iberdomide, Mezigdomide, RYZ101, Sotyktu and Cobenfy extensions), concentrated in H2 and positioned as key near-term catalysts.
- 2026 financial guide — Company guided 2026 revenue of $46.0–$47.5B, gross margin ~69%–70%, operating expenses ~ $16.3B and adjusted EPS of $6.05–$6.35, while noting continued reinvestment into launches and selected development programs.
- Eliquis transition risk — Eliquis is expected to grow 10%–15% in 2026 (helped by pricing/contract changes), but management anticipates a $1.5–$2.0B step-down in 2027 driven by generic entry and EU patent expirations late‑2026.
- Cost, cash and capital allocation — BMS delivered ~ $1B of a $2B productivity target in 2025, expects the remaining $1B across 2026–27, holds ~ $11B cash/marketable securities, completed a targeted $10B debt paydown and plans continued BD plus dividend returns.
Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.61. 16,439,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,082,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.
BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and growth portfolio strength — BMY reported Q4 revenue of $12.5B with its Growth Portfolio up ~16%, which investors cited as the main operational upside supporting the stock. Bristol-Myers Stock Up as Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Upbeat 2026 guidance — BMY raised its fiscal‑2026 outlook (EPS range 6.05–6.35; revenue $46.0–$47.5B), above consensus, and said expected Eliquis pricing moves should help revenue next year — a key reason traders pushed the stock higher. Bristol Myers forecasts upbeat 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded CAR‑T manufacturing partnership — BMY signed a multi‑year commercial supply agreement with OXB for lentiviral vectors, strengthening capacity for cell & gene therapy programs and adding a longer‑term growth catalyst. OXB Signs New Multi-Year Commercial Supply Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro noise — weekly U.S. jobless claims rose to the highest weekly print since early December, adding broader market volatility on an otherwise stock‑specific earnings day. That may have amplified share moves but is not directly company‑specific. Weekly Jobless Claims Exceed Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings volatility and analyst notes — shares were already volatile into the print as investors digested analyst commentary and the expanded OXB deal. What’s Going On With Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Today?
- Negative Sentiment: EPS dynamics mixed — headline non‑GAAP EPS prints were varied across outlets (reported $1.26), and EPS is down year‑over‑year from $1.67 a year ago; some consensus comparisons show a miss depending on the metric, which keeps scrutiny on margins and legacy product erosion. Earnings details and call links
- Negative Sentiment: Legacy‑drug headwinds — several older products continue to decline, tempering how quickly top‑line growth can accelerate despite immuno‑oncology gains. Revenue ticks up on immuno-oncology growth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.
