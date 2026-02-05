Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39), FiscalAI reports. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bristol Myers Squibb’s conference call:

Growth portfolio momentum — Growth portfolio revenue rose ~15% in Q4 and 17% for FY2025, with Opdualag, Breyanzi and Camzyos each >$1B and Reblozyl >$2B, and those newer products nearly offset a ~ $4B decline in the legacy portfolio.

— Growth portfolio revenue rose ~15% in Q4 and 17% for FY2025, with Opdualag, Breyanzi and Camzyos each >$1B and Reblozyl >$2B, and those newer products nearly offset a ~ $4B decline in the legacy portfolio. Data-rich pipeline in 2026 — BMS expects top-line registrational readouts for six potential new products and >10 pivotal readouts this year (examples: Milvexian, Admilparant, Iberdomide, Mezigdomide, RYZ101, Sotyktu and Cobenfy extensions), concentrated in H2 and positioned as key near-term catalysts.

— BMS expects top-line registrational readouts for six potential new products and >10 pivotal readouts this year (examples: Milvexian, Admilparant, Iberdomide, Mezigdomide, RYZ101, Sotyktu and Cobenfy extensions), concentrated in H2 and positioned as key near-term catalysts. 2026 financial guide — Company guided 2026 revenue of $46.0–$47.5B, gross margin ~69%–70%, operating expenses ~ $16.3B and adjusted EPS of $6.05–$6.35, while noting continued reinvestment into launches and selected development programs.

— Company guided 2026 revenue of $46.0–$47.5B, gross margin ~69%–70%, operating expenses ~ $16.3B and adjusted EPS of $6.05–$6.35, while noting continued reinvestment into launches and selected development programs. Eliquis transition risk — Eliquis is expected to grow 10%–15% in 2026 (helped by pricing/contract changes), but management anticipates a $1.5–$2.0B step-down in 2027 driven by generic entry and EU patent expirations late‑2026.

— Eliquis is expected to grow 10%–15% in 2026 (helped by pricing/contract changes), but management anticipates a $1.5–$2.0B step-down in 2027 driven by generic entry and EU patent expirations late‑2026. Cost, cash and capital allocation — BMS delivered ~ $1B of a $2B productivity target in 2025, expects the remaining $1B across 2026–27, holds ~ $11B cash/marketable securities, completed a targeted $10B debt paydown and plans continued BD plus dividend returns.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.61. 16,439,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,082,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 85.14%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

