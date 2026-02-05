Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, reports. Denso had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion.

Denso Stock Up 1.7%

DNZOY stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.06. Denso has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Denso has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Denso

Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

